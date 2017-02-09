Madonna faced sharp questions in Malawi adoption process
In this Friday, April 5, 2013 file photo Madonna, center, tours the Mphandura orpahange near Lilongwe, Malawi with her two adopted children David Banda, right and Mercy James, left. Court documents in Malawi say Madonna was asked "uncomfortable questions" by a judge during the pop star's successful application to adopt twins from the country in southern Africa Tuesday, Feb. 7 2017.
