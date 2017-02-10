Madonna clarifies names of adopted da...

Madonna clarifies names of adopted daughters Estere and Stelle

The 58-year-old singer was given legal approval to take in the sisters in Malawi's High Court in its capital Lilongwe on Tuesday . It had been reported that the four-year-olds were called Esther and Stella, but Madonna clarified their monikers as she shared a snap of the new additions to her family on Thursday .

Chicago, IL

