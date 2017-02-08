Lumumba, Odoi clash in chaotic NRM Eala polls, how it all happened
A caucus of the ruling National Resistance Movement party yesterday descended into war of words, threats of fist fight, noise and chaos at State House Entebbe at the beginning of vote tallying for candidates vying for East African Legislative Assembly seats on the ruling National Resistance Movement ticket. At the NRM Parliamentary caucus convened by President Yoweri Museveni to choose flag bearers for the regional assembly seats, fierce antagonism emerged pitting Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi against Members of Parliament.
