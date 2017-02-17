Head of MusicUgandaAre you an inspiri...

Head of MusicUgandaAre you an inspiring educator, passionate about...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times Educational Supplement

Are you an inspiring educator, passionate about engaging each and every student you teach to help reach their potential? Do you enjoy promoting the joys of music from Mozart to Mark Knopfler? Do you have the vision and skills to make music the 'Talk of the Town' in our school in Kampala? The GEMS Cambridge International School in Kampala is looking for such a teacher who are suitably qualified, experienced and to join our expanding school in Uganda. Our school offers the chance to work in an international setting by joining GEMS Africa, who have plans to expand its network of schools across the continent in the near future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Educational Supplement.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,408 • Total comments across all topics: 278,988,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC