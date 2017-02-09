Government in new move to control poaching
State Minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda said government is constructing a laboratory in Kasese for animal research that will be instrumental in producing evidence on poachers. In the proposed draft Bill to amend the Uganda Wildlife Authority Act, government has set tough measures to discourage killing of wild animals that are a major source of revenue to government.
