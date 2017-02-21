FUFA releases schedule for Infantino'...

FUFA releases schedule for Infantino's visit

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: New Vision

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino will meet President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Entebbe upon arrival on Friday evening before a half-day engagement with other football stakeholders on Saturday. According to FUFA president, Moses Magogo, Infantino's 18 hour visit to Uganda is expected to change the image of his administration and football in Uganda.

