FUFA releases schedule for Infantino's visit
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino will meet President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Entebbe upon arrival on Friday evening before a half-day engagement with other football stakeholders on Saturday. According to FUFA president, Moses Magogo, Infantino's 18 hour visit to Uganda is expected to change the image of his administration and football in Uganda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC