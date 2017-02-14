Forget Alien Armyworms, a Bigger Threat to African Corn May Loom an hour ago

Red locusts have already reached densities of as much as 50 per square meter over 76,000 hectares in an area known as the Kafue Flats, Moses Okhoba, director of the International Red Locust Control Organization for Central and Southern Africa, said in an interview late Tuesday. If uncontrolled, they could form swarms of 40 million insects, destroying corn fields in their way.

