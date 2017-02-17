Father reveals shock at his twins being adopted by Madonna
Madonna has taken my girls for ever? That can't be true! Pictured for the first time, the twins' father says he didn't realise their adoption was permanent The father of the African twins Madonna is adopting claims he was misled into believing their move to the US would not be permanent. In an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday, Adam Mwale reacted with disbelief after being told that his four-year-old daughters Esther and Stella have been taken away from Malawi for ever.
