Entebbe Express way nears completion

The highway will link Entebbe International Airport, the country's largest civilian and military airport, to Kampala, the country's capital and largest metropolitan area. The EntebbeKampala Expressway, also known as the "KampalaEntebbe Expressway" or the "EntebbeKampala Highway", is a four-lane toll highway under construction in the Central Region of Uganda.

