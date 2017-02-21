East Africa: Museveni Commissions Eas...

East Africa: Museveni Commissions East Africa's First Gold Refinery

President Yoweri Museveni on Monday commissioned African Gold Refinery Limited; the first State of the Art refinery in Uganda and East Africa region. The facility, located in Entebbe, Wakiso District is 45 kilometres from Kampala and estimated to be worth $20m has been operational since 2014.

Chicago, IL

