Eala is latest bonanza for Uganda's political elite
I hope our partners in the EAC are watching and taking note of the tragicomedy which is playing out in Kampala, the citadel of corruption. One hopes that the two candidates from DP and UPC, namely Mr Fred Mukasa Mbidde and Mr Chris Opoka Okumu who are seeking re-election will sail through and at least provide continuity for Eala members from Uganda.
