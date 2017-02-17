Desist from undesirable behaviour
The Archbishop Emeritus of Kampala, Emmanuel Cardinal Dr. Wamala has asked Ugandans to cultivate a new culture of sincere love and concern for one another. He decried the vice of hatred and violence, which he said had grossly endangered families and communities.
