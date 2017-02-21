.com | Taxi driver's head, testicles chopped off in gruesome murder

Blantyre Malawi police have reportedly arrested at least six suspects in connection with the murder of a taxi driver who was found dead with his head and testicles chopped off. According to Nyasa Times , Emmanuel Harawa, 34, was found murdered without his head and testicles in Chipangana Forest at Emvuyeni, Ekwendeni in Mzimba over the weekend.

