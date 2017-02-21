.com | Taxi driver's head, testicles chopped off in gruesome murder
Blantyre Malawi police have reportedly arrested at least six suspects in connection with the murder of a taxi driver who was found dead with his head and testicles chopped off. According to Nyasa Times , Emmanuel Harawa, 34, was found murdered without his head and testicles in Chipangana Forest at Emvuyeni, Ekwendeni in Mzimba over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC