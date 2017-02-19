.com | Fear and loathing in Rosettenville
The 36-year-old Malawian and his four-year-old daughter were left homeless this week after he was caught in the crossfire when furious residents took to the streets of the Johannesburg suburb last Saturday. Mwanza recounts how residents, who had earlier set a neighbour's house alight, came banging on his door demanding to talk to Nigerians living on the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC