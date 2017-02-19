.com | Fear and loathing in Rosettenv...

.com | Fear and loathing in Rosettenville

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: News24

The 36-year-old Malawian and his four-year-old daughter were left homeless this week after he was caught in the crossfire when furious residents took to the streets of the Johannesburg suburb last Saturday. Mwanza recounts how residents, who had earlier set a neighbour's house alight, came banging on his door demanding to talk to Nigerians living on the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,408 • Total comments across all topics: 278,988,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC