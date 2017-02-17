Catholics remember pioneer missionaries

Thousands of Catholics yesterday made a pilgrimage of faith to Kigungu Catholic Shrine, in Entebbe Municipality, to celebrate the 138th anniversary of the arrival of the pioneer Catholic missionaries, Fr. Simeon Lourdel Mapeera and Bro.Delmas Amans.

