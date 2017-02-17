Akufo-Addo picks deputy ministers

With the swearing-in of the last batch of ministerial nominees on Friday, President Akufo-Addo is set to announce the names of deputy ministers this week. Even though the president has a tight schedule this week with the delivery of his maiden State of the Nation Address tomorrow, Tuesday, February 21, to parliament among other engagements - barring any last-minute hitches - the names of the deputy ministers will drop.

