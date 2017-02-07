Africa: Stage Set for Tanzania, Malaw...

Africa: Stage Set for Tanzania, Malawi's Lake Nyasa Dispute Resolution

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - A meeting of the joint permanent commission of cooperation between Tanzania and Malawi has put in place an enabling environment to resolve amicably a boundary dispute on Lake Nyasa. The minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, said in a press statement issued yesterday by the government communication department at the ministry that efforts to reach a consensus stalled due to Malawi's change of leadership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,005 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC