Africa: Stage Set for Tanzania, Malawi's Lake Nyasa Dispute Resolution

Dar es Salaam - A meeting of the joint permanent commission of cooperation between Tanzania and Malawi has put in place an enabling environment to resolve amicably a boundary dispute on Lake Nyasa. The minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, said in a press statement issued yesterday by the government communication department at the ministry that efforts to reach a consensus stalled due to Malawi's change of leadership.

