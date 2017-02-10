Africa: New Judges Appointed to the African Court On Human and Peoples' Rights

The Justices Bensaoula Chafika from Algeria and Chizumila Rose Tujilane were endorsed during the 28th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from January 30 to January 31. The two are replacing Justice Fatsah Ouguergouz and Justice Duncan Tambala whose term came to an end in September, 2016. The two Judges will be sworn-in during the 44th Ordinary Session of the Court which begins on March 6, 2017 in Arusha, Tanzania.

