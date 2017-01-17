Wakiso Chairman demands transparence ...

Wakiso Chairman demands transparence in Wankulukuku road project

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Vision

Lwanga made the remarks while speaking to the Bunamwaya residents during the consultative meeting in which the residents were asked to give part of their land to the project without any compensation. Wakiso district chairman, Matia Lwanga Bwanika during the consultative meeting with the residents of Bunamwaya on Monday.Photos by Job Nantakiika WAKISO district chairman Matia Lwanga Bwanika has called upon the Kampala Capital City Authority to exhibit transparence in the compensation of the people affected by the Wankulukuku road construction project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,084 • Total comments across all topics: 278,029,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC