Uganda: UNBS Lifts Suspension On Blue Wave Beverages
Uganda National Bureau of Standards has lifted the suspension it had imposed on production of packaged drinking water by Blue Wave beverages after carrying out inspection by the technical teams to ascertain compliance to standards. "The findings from the latest inspections done on December 21 revealed that Blue Wave had addressed the issues raised in the non-conformance report," a statement from UNBS said.
