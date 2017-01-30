Uganda: Poultry Traders Count Losses ...

Uganda: Poultry Traders Count Losses as Govt Pleads Against Bans

Dealers in poultry products in Uganda are already counting their losses, forcing Kampala to begin diplomatic lobbying to persuade neighbours to reconsider import bans. Traders were last week stranded with stock at border points after Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, DR Congo and South Sudan imposed import bans on poultry products from Uganda.

