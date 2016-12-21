Tanzania: Magufuli Assures Lake Victoria Passengers of New Ship
President John Magufuli yesterday reassured residents of Lake Victoria Region that documentation processes are ongoing to purchase them a new ship that will ply the lakeside areas of Mwanza, Kagera, Mara and Shinyanga. He pointed out that documentation processes are not only ongoing to buy one ship here, but also two more ships where one will serve Lake Victoria passengers and the other for Lake Tanganyika people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC