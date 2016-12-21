Tanzania: Magufuli Assures Lake Victo...

Tanzania: Magufuli Assures Lake Victoria Passengers of New Ship

President John Magufuli yesterday reassured residents of Lake Victoria Region that documentation processes are ongoing to purchase them a new ship that will ply the lakeside areas of Mwanza, Kagera, Mara and Shinyanga. He pointed out that documentation processes are not only ongoing to buy one ship here, but also two more ships where one will serve Lake Victoria passengers and the other for Lake Tanganyika people.

Chicago, IL

