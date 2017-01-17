Tanzania: Fresh Bid to Seek Release o...

Tanzania: Fresh Bid to Seek Release of 'Spies' Arrested in Malawi

The government is pursuing diplomatic procedures to secure the release of eight Tanzanians languishing in remand custody in Malawi, where they are facing criminal trespass charges. The Malawian security officers arrested them in December, last year, at the Kayerekera Uranium Mine Site in Karonga where it was initially alleged that the latter were sent by the Tanzania government to investigate if Malawi was manufacturing nuclear weapons.

Chicago, IL

