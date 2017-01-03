Tanzania: Caritas Workers Still in Malawi Prison

The fate of eight Tanzanians who were arrested in Malawi late last year suspected to be spying in that country's uranium mine still hangs in balance with efforts still underway to release them from Mzuzu Prison where they are being held. Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, Dr Augustine Mahiga, told the 'Daily News on Saturday' yesterday that the Tanzanian government was still in touch with authorities in Lilongwe on the release of the Tanzanians.

