Speaker Announces Vetting Committee
With the smooth constitution of the Appointments Committee of the Seventh Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, yesterday referred nominees for ministerial positions for vetting which was communicated to him by President Nana Akufo-Addo. The MP for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who was tipped to handle the Health Ministry, has been nominated as the minister-designate for Education while the NPP MP for Dormaa Central, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has been nominated as the minister-designate for Health.
