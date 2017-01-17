Southern Africa Battles Army Worm Invasion
Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe are urging farmers to act fast with pesticides to halt the spread of army worms now threatening crops. In those three countries alone, the worms have destroyed thousands of hectares of maize - a staple food.
