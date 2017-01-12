Senior one selection set for January 24 and 25

UNEB chairperson Prof Mary Okwakol arrives at OPM in Kampala ahead of the release of 2016 PLE results. COURTESY PHOTO According to Prof Okwakol, Division one had a total of 63,400 candidates while Division two had 25,1787 of the 640,833 candidates who sat from 12,391 centre registered for 2016 PLE.

