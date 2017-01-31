Saving vultures in Zambia

When human activity in biodiverse forests is uncontrolled, the survival of plants, animals and other micro-organisms is at risk. In a bid to secure Zambia's Chisamba Important Bird and Biodiversity Area , a safe haven for endangered vultures , BirdWatch Zambia has educated farm owners, managers and workers who operate within the IBA on why it is important to protect natural habitats from man-made threats.

