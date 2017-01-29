Rotarians helping to empower female students in Malawi
Pat Killoran and Barrie Orich recently travelled to Malawi, Africa, and heard the line spoken by one of the teachers at Atsikana Pa Ulendo Girls on the Move School. The school was founded in 2007 and has been supported through the efforts of 50 Rotary Clubs in Canada as well as charitable organizations and generous individuals worldwide.
