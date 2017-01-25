Red Means Go at Pediatric Wards in So...

Red Means Go at Pediatric Wards in Southern Malawi

It's no longer first come, first served at public hospitals in southern Malawi. Three years ago, health workers began using a system designed by the World Health Organization to triage sick children using the three colors of a traffic light.

