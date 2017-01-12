Promise Tracker: No upgrade on Arua A...

Promise Tracker: No upgrade on Arua Airfield 12 years later

The promise On two occasions; in August 2005 and in July 2009, the Civil Aviation Authority announced plans to expand and upgrade Arua Airfield, along with five others, to international standards. In an interview with Daily Monitor on August 29, 2005, Mr Ignie Igundura, the spokesperson of CAA, indicated that Arua had been given priority because of its strategic location and huge business potential.

Chicago, IL

