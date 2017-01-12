PLE results to be released today
PIC: Education and sports minister Janet Museveni KAMPALA - The results of last year's Primary Leaving Examinations are scheduled to be released today in Kampala. The minister of education and sports, First Lady Janet Museveni, is set to release the results of some 640,860 candidates who sat the 2016 final primary exams.
