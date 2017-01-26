Nurse who changed client's HIV positi...

Nurse who changed client's HIV positive results jailed

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Daily Monitor

A nurse who uttered false HIV results has been found guilty and sentenced to a 12-month jail term if she fails to pay a Shs2 million fine. Entebbe Chief Magistrates Court heard that on August 24, 2015, Ms Samali Mukooda, a nurse at JBK Medical Clinic in Kawuku, Wakiso District, carried out an HIV test on a one Don Byakatonda who tested positive for HIV.

