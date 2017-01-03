Nakasero mosque police raid: 14 relea...

Nakasero mosque police raid: 14 released, 4 others to be charged

2 hrs ago

At least 14 out of the 18 suspects arrested during a police raid on Nakasero Mosque in Kampala on December 27 last year have been released. The suspects who were today transferred from Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja District to Kampala Central Police Station were released by Police Flying Squad Unit which led the raid.

