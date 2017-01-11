Museveni meets Rwenzururu royal family

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Daily Monitor

Kampala. The royal family of the Rwenzururu Kingdom met President Museveni on Friday and begged him to release King Charles Wesley Mumbere.

Chicago, IL

