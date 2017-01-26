Museveni, Lagarde discuss economic growth
Government is set to roll out a vigorous irrigation program to stem a prolonged drought that has savaged parts of the country, President Yoweri Museveni has said. While addressing a joint press conference with Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund at statehouse Entebbe, the President also warned against destroying wetlands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
