Museveni, Lagarde discuss economic growth

Government is set to roll out a vigorous irrigation program to stem a prolonged drought that has savaged parts of the country, President Yoweri Museveni has said. While addressing a joint press conference with Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund at statehouse Entebbe, the President also warned against destroying wetlands.

