Malawi: Watchdog Condemns Death Threats Against Rights Defenders

34 min ago

Centre for Development of People has condemned in strongest terms the death threats that different human rights defenders have been receiving following a court order obtained from Mzuzu High court ordering the Minister of Agriculture, Goerge Chaponda, to temporarily vacate office pending investigations into the alleged Maizegate. In a statement signed by its Executive Director Gift Trapence, CEDEP said it is an open secret that a larger population of people in this country is facing hunger and would have therefore been expected that government would demonstrate seriousness and maturity in taking necessary steps to avert the crisis.

Chicago, IL

