Malawi: Watchdog Condemns Death Threats Against Rights Defenders
Centre for Development of People has condemned in strongest terms the death threats that different human rights defenders have been receiving following a court order obtained from Mzuzu High court ordering the Minister of Agriculture, Goerge Chaponda, to temporarily vacate office pending investigations into the alleged Maizegate. In a statement signed by its Executive Director Gift Trapence, CEDEP said it is an open secret that a larger population of people in this country is facing hunger and would have therefore been expected that government would demonstrate seriousness and maturity in taking necessary steps to avert the crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC