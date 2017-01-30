Malawi: U.S. Denies 'Visa-Free Travel' Rumours

US Embassy in Lilongwe has denied reports that claimed Malawi had been added to the "U.S. Visa Waiver program" by US President Donald Trump who signed a controversial executive order to ban citizens from some seven Muslim countries around the world. The rebuttal comes after some Malawian citizens have been spreading fake news on social media that the US has done Malawi a favor, allowing Malawian national to their country without requiring any Visa.

