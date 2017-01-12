Malawi: Two Nabbed for Selling Medical Drugs Without License
Speaking to the Malawi News Agency on Monday, Mangochi Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Amina Tepani Daudi, said the two; Juma Adamand and Tenson Mulonda, 69, were arrested on Sunday after being tipped that they were illegally selling medical drugs at Ntafu Trading Centre. "On January 08, 2017 about 1400hrs, the Police were tipped that the suspects were selling medical drugs at Ntafu Trading Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC