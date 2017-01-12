Malawi: Two Nabbed for Selling Medical Drugs Without License

Speaking to the Malawi News Agency on Monday, Mangochi Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Amina Tepani Daudi, said the two; Juma Adamand and Tenson Mulonda, 69, were arrested on Sunday after being tipped that they were illegally selling medical drugs at Ntafu Trading Centre. "On January 08, 2017 about 1400hrs, the Police were tipped that the suspects were selling medical drugs at Ntafu Trading Centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.