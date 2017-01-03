Malawi: Tractorgate Scandal - Govt Wants Ombudsma Report Quashed
The Malawi government t is expected to put up a vigorous fight in defending its actions, omissions and commissions regarding the disposal of farm equipment meant to benefit subsistence farmers but ended up in the backyards of the politically connected persons. The infamous 'Tractorgate' scandal revolves around the government's decision in 2014 to sell off 177 tractors and 144 maize shellers intended as drought relief for small farmers to civil servants for a song.
