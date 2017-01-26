Malawi: Rihanna Visits a School in Ma...

Malawi: Rihanna Visits a School in Malawi During Charity Trip

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Pop globe super star r Robyn Rihanna Fenty travelled to Malawi on behalf of her Clara Lionel Foundation and on Friday met students of Lilongwe Girls Secondary school in Malawi's capital. The 28-year-old in a make-up free and wearing a practical outfit of shirt and trousers, toured the classrooms and met with the students as the ambassador for Global Citizen and the Global Partnership for Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,180 • Total comments across all topics: 278,385,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC