Malawi: Rihanna Visits a School in Malawi During Charity Trip
Pop globe super star r Robyn Rihanna Fenty travelled to Malawi on behalf of her Clara Lionel Foundation and on Friday met students of Lilongwe Girls Secondary school in Malawi's capital. The 28-year-old in a make-up free and wearing a practical outfit of shirt and trousers, toured the classrooms and met with the students as the ambassador for Global Citizen and the Global Partnership for Education.
