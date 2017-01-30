Malawi: President Mutharika Denies Claim of Selective Prosecution
Malawi President Peter Mutharika has denied accusations of selectively instigating prosecutions against opposition members while those in the corridors of powers are shielded. Mutharika has come under fire for selective in its prosecution of suspects of Cashgate--the plunder of public resources at Capital Hill exposed in 2013.
