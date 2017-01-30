Malawi: Opposition Wants President in...

Malawi: Opposition Wants President in Parliament for Grilling

Malawi opposition parties have warned that they will take Democratic Progressive Party led government to task in the forthcoming mid-year budget review of parliament which reconvenes next Monday. But leader of opposition and Malawi Congress Party president Lazarous Chakwera said the DPP government "needs to provide clear answers" on economic turmoil bedevilling the nation.

