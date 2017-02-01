Malawi: Midwives Shortage Looms
There is an acute shortage of midwives in health facilities across the country with a total of only 3233 midwives against the required 23 637, a recent study by White Ribbon Alliance for safe motherhood revealed. Professor Maurine Chirwa of Prime Health Consulting which carried out the study said serving midwives were below World Health Organization recommended standards.
