Malawi: Mayor Registers Disappointment Over 'Unpatriotic' Companies

Newly re-elected mayor for Mzuzu City Councillor William Mkandawire has expressed concern over lack of compliance from companies and organizations that have regional offices in the city. Speaking while making his acceptance speech after a majority win over his competitor Councillor Yona Mkandawire , the re-elected mayor said in his previous term of office, the council had a lot of trouble with these companies who did not want to come clean on their corporate responsibility.

