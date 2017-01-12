Malawi: Maizegate Inter-Party Hearing...

Malawi: Maizegate Inter-Party Hearing Commence

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Human rights activist Charles Kajoloweka who is founder and Executive Director of Mzuzu based Organization Youth and Society with backing from three other Civil Society Organizations have declared Tuesday 17th January 2017 as "Black Tuesday". This is the first day the Maizegate scandal case enters an inter-party hearing at the Mzuzu High Court after Malawi government through Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale filed a motion asking the court to vaccate an ex-parte injunction Kajoloweka and other CSO's obtained last Thursday asking the court to suspend Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Minister George Chaponda.

