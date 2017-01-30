Malawi: LGBT Battle for Healthcare

Malawi: LGBT Battle for Healthcare

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

In Malawi, colonial-era laws on homosexuality may have been suspended, but LBGT face ridicule and religious bigotry when trying to access something as necessary and prosaic as medical treatment. 18-year-old Precious - not his real name but a pseudonym chosen to protect his identity - has never faced a reporter before but he is anxious to tell his story nonetheless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,426,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC