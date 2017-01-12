Malawi hit by armyworm outbreak, thre...

Malawi hit by armyworm outbreak, threatens maize crop

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Reuters

Jan 12 Malawi, which was hit by a crippling drought last year, has become the third southern African nation to report an outbreak of armyworms, a voracious pest that devours maize and other crops. "We have a reported invasion this week but we are confident in dealing with this because we have pesticides," Malawi's Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda told Reuters late Wednesday.

