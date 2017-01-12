Malawi: Govt Worried About Continued Killing of Persons With Albinism
Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Dr Jean Kalilani on Friday expressed worry with continued killing of persons with albinism in the country. Kalilani said this in Lilongwe following the killing of an albino Madalitso Pensulo, 19 from Mlonda village, Traditional Authority Nsabwe in Thyolo District.
