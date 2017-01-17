Malawi: Govt to Hire Foreign Investigators to Probe Student Activist's Death
Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Samuel Tembenu says government intends to hire foreign investigators to probe the death of Robert Chasowa, a Polytechnic student and political activist found dead on campus in September 2011 at the height of anti government protests. Tembenu said this on Thursday when Malawi Human Rights Commission officials presented the state of human rights report to President Peter Mutharika.
